Case 2:23-cv-00340-SPC-DNF Document 143-1 Filed 06/28/24

What started out as two men connecting over a social media adversary, quickly blossomed into a romance akin to Ang Lee’s 2005 cinematic classic, Brokeback Mountain. Instead of the isolated Wyoming mountains, this story unfolds in the curated digital landscape of Instagram direct messages, one man, Dr. James McGibney known online as Bullyville bravely reaches out of the digital realm into the inbox of another man, Danesh Noshirvan speaking of an opportunity that will never come to fruition, “I’d like to hire you for a couple of things,” Bullyville says as if dangling a fishing lure to the popular influencer Noshirvan, “Feel free to call me, that number better not end up on a bathroom stall.”

The wilderness becomes metaphorical: a rare, offline space where authenticity can still exist. Our two want-to-be lovers find their “Brokeback Mountain” mutually chasing fame through pitching Netflix series, and dreaming of future collaborations that to this day are incomplete.

This is a story of two married male influencers, each claiming to be moral authorities in the chronically online world of Cancel Culture, who fall into a secret relationship that threatens not only their marriages but their carefully curated ethics.

In the age of viral videos, public call-outs, and kitschy jingles about consequences McGibney and Noshirvan become intimately and professionally entangled behind the smoke screens of their social media personas.

“#cocks,” declares McGibney.

“#addNcocks in excited,” replies Noshirvan.

“Lol, you are the very first person I followed on TikTok. You were my first Danesh, you took my Tiktok virginity!” McGibney.

Their love becomes the ultimate hypocrisy, two married men who profit off the moral order of the internet, breaking its most sacred rule, authenticity. Cancel culture functions like the old frontier morality in Brokeback Mountain; unforgiving, omnipresent, and merciless.

Exhibit A reads like homoerotic fan fiction:

“IM VERIFIED,” exclaims Noshirvan.

“Yeeeeees! Let’s have a verification orgy!”

“We both got verified on the same day.” cries McGibney.

“Now we have to 69,” declares Noshirvan.

In 2025 there is nothing scandalous about homoerotic love. What once was the central conflict of the original story, that two men could not safely love each other, has shifted dramatically in much of the world. Queer relationships are visible, celebrated, and legally protected in many countries.

Gay love isn’t the conflict anymore, the issue is our lovers’ authenticity, and more importantly the hypocrisy of living double lives while handing out consequences to those they deem “bad actors.”

“I had someone email me yesterday asking why I was friends with a bully. They were referring to you. Here was my response. I consider Danesh much more than a friend. He is going to be my lover one day. I haven’t received a response yet. Lol,” McGibney.

“Hahaha”

“Push bullies back. It’s the only thing they respond to #cocks,” Noshirvan. The hypermasculine banter between Bullyville and That Danesh Guy is filled with sexual bravado. The controversy here is not merely infidelity, this exposes something much deeper. Two self-proclaimed “progressive” men seem deeply conflicted by their desires for each other and the performative nature of their internet careers.

Both McGibney and Noshirvan sell themselves as moral authorities on social media playing judge, jury and executioner over the people caught in their crosshairs, the language they use within these texts are aggressive, objectifying, and phallically repetitive. This echoes the ultimate hypocrisy of the woke content creator, straight male locker room talk.

“I truly heart you.”

“Like sit on your lap heart”

“Cocks,” McGibney.

“I can’t wait to see it,” Noshirvan.

“Cocks,” McGibney.

Like all locker room talk, not merely an issue of genuine lust. This sort of vulgar wordplay is about proving power, asserting control, testing how far they can go. In private, these messages parody the very toxic masculinity these men have made a career out of publicly criticizing.

“Netflix reached out to me earlier this week. Looks like we may be doing another

documentary!!”

“Anything that involves me thinking that my penis is getting bigger will have my undivided

attention!” McGibney.

“That is wonderful! You totally deserve it bud” Noshirvan.

In influencer culture a Netflix documentary is the ultimate validation. In between #McGibney fills Noshirvan in on the details of a documentary that never appeared on the network.

“You just wait and see what happens next.”

“#cocks” McGibney.

“#cocks man. I appreciate you.” Noshirvan.

As the messages progress, the reader gets a glimpse of vulnerability between these two men, as we did in Brokeback Mountain, where they become more vulnerable and candid regarding their mutual dislike for the same man.

“I’m about to do to JoJo what I did to Micheal..... See my last post. I’m pretty sure I just

figured out his Yandex login.....meow.” McGibney.

“Omg please tell me you have,” Noshirvan.

In the end, these bizarre messages reluctantly handed over in discovery read less like erotic confessions and more like digital self-parody. Dr. James McGibney and Danesh Noshirvan were not just talking about desire; they were performing invincibility, trying to out-hack, out-shock, and out-meme each other in a private chat that became the ultimate public text.

The tragedy here is not that these two men are queer, married to women, or even that they are hypocrites, it is that they mistake visibility for intimacy and pithiness for connection. In a culture where every secret eventually becomes content, their downfall is not the scandal of Exhibit A itself, but the belief that they could keep their epic romance offline.