Cortney's Substack

Cortney's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

In WokeBack Mountain: Exhibit A; Forbidden Love Story, writer Cortney Kotzian dissects the leaked direct messages between online vigilantes Danesh Noshirvan (“That Danesh Guy”) and Dr. James McGibney (“Bullyville”)—a digital bromance turned scandal. What began as a professional exchange over social media collaboration evolved into an absurdly flirtatious back-and-forth that reads like Brokeback Mountain meets Black Mirror. Through sexualized banter, ego-driven validation, and performative morality, Kotzian exposes the hypocrisy of two self-proclaimed “anti-bully” crusaders who confuse online fame with intimacy—and mistake visibility for virtue in the twisted wilderness of influencer culture.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Cortney Kotzian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture