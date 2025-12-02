Prior to August 9th, 2024, I never took a screenshot of the Bullyville Instagram page, so I thought I should start there.

I mark the day with a screenshot, the first Bullyville relic I bothered to keep…

It was the day that I read the Wired Article that McGibney is so fond of, then immediately watched his famous docuseries wondering how anyone took this creep seriously.

I was in my ex-husbands house when this happened, and when Carissa Shaw, a longtime TikTok mutual of mine messaged me letting me know someone was lying about her “stalking herself.”

I was like, “no shit? Danesh?”

She was like, “ugh, no Bullyville.”

So, I started watching his content. Most of it made no sense.

Fast forward to a year later, and it makes less sense.

Yes, that is me, 10 days after That Danesh Guy’s lawyer threatened me with a lawsuit.

For context, read my previous posts, click the links and read the embedded court transcripts in those posts if you do not believe me.

When you are ready, read the links of the Bullyville Files. This weird little man on the internet manic posted about me for weeks because I said his A&E TV show is terrible, and objectively, it is:

As of right now, all of these posts are public on his page, you can follow the drama for yourself or read these carefully curated jewels.

Does what this man says about me make sense?

He hacked a group chat that had one purpose, to share rumors and gossip about That Danesh Guy and his many, many lawsuits.

This man is addressing a well-respected Surgeon, accusing him of some serious shit.

Is he as hysterical and psychotic as he claims to be? Absolutely.

Have people died? Many.

Does anyone care? Nope.

How is this not sharing “revenge porn” by the definition Danesh himself lays out in his lawsuit against his “ children’s stalker ” or something.

Oh look! Bullyville is getting yet another mark arrested! My friend Carissa!

If you even tried to consume his words entire, you would need decades- whole lifetimes- to sift through the noise that is Bullyville.

That’s what led me to start following his odd posts about Carissa and Jen a few years back. Even then, he was weaving lies about his “role” in police investigations, a false flag cloaked in his trademark feigned authority.

It was not the first time. He has been accused of this before, again and again, each accusation another stone in the monument to the endless theater of #BullyVille.

I have watched these men spin up so much drama in court, between women, between fathers and daughters, friends, enemies. It’s a con. It is political theatre played out in court, and the court of public opinion.

Why did this seem so familiar to me?

Oh yes, Jen Couture was also arrested when Bullyville and Danesh teamed up to harass the Lee County Sheriff’s office in 2022.

The two content creating grifters tried to get Jen arrested again in 2024. At the exact same time, Bullyville was terrorizing Carissa Shaw and her local police department in Ohio.

I suddenly saw the pattern.

It was so obvious. He’s a con man.

They are con men who compete with each other, and according to court documents, 69.

This guy is a blackmail artist. He doesn’t “ care about cops ” he is an opportunist and a cyber stalker. In this grid view of Bullyville’s instagram page, he is threatening Law Enforcement.

Screenshot from discovery. Purple is Danesh Noshirvan, the Bull is Dr. James McGibney. The computer hacker.

McGibney is whatever sexuality, or gender identity is needed to groom the specific mark du jour.

I’m sorry but WTAF is this?

Dr. James McGibney of Bullyville, posts stuff like this and has weird websites that he claims are to “catch predators,” but HE needs oversite, he has run multiple cons like this in the past. #Alledgedly

All of Dr. James McGibney’s “Ville” sites should be independently monitored for CSA materials, based entirely on the quirky stuff “Bullyville” posts on Instagram, in my opinion as a person with eyes.

I took this picture of my sister, OPD, and her daughter. This was at the funeral of a cop, something McGibney is not, yet he claims the privileges of law enforcement involvement in his activities. He also implies Dr. Phil is involved, Mark Zukerberg thinks he’s cool, and that he chats with Jonas Brothers.

My sister actually did the job Dr. James McGibney is claiming to do over the course of many years, in multiple fields, and in many forms of media. He says these things often, and loudly.

I hope Bullyville is authorized by the FBI to do all of this unusual public saber rattling in their name, equally, I trust the FBI is keeping an eye on the websites Bullyville launches that target drama‑seeking teenage girls.

Who are drawn to the color pink.

Check the dates of these posts, if you think I am posting these for your benefit.

Look at the dates.

I used the cult classic movie, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels because this scheme is so obvious if you just looked at this guy . He is a grifter.

Read Part One to this post for context on the Bullyville/Danesh con and if you would like to read about their weird love affair, see WokeBack Mountain.

Look at this absolute clown, he wants you to. He requires 24/7 attention.

What is this self-described psychopath doing?

It’s obvious, he is publicly threatening multiple police departments, because he is friends with Dr. Phil, and was once in a Netflix Documentary.

Where he complains in discovery for only getting 15 minutes of “airtime,” hilariously, this documentary was not about him. It was about the women harmed by revenge porn.

He must be the victim and center of attention.

James was so mad about this slight, he produced his own version, and it aired on A&E.

The vibe is Storage Wars or Neighbor Wars meets the Bullyville Instagram page, but somehow more cringe.

Noshirvan, in purple, doing free labor for McGibney.

The Netflix documentary he is referencing never happened, but he lied about it a lot for clout and free labor.

The man pictured here from Bullyville’s current Instagram page, his name is Brian Kemp. Top left, Jen Couture. I watched this man attack two women friends of mine, in two different states utilizing the same playbook.

Several people involved with Bullyville “scandals” are dead.

Carissa Shaw was almost murder/suicided, by Brian Kemp, pictured above.

Pay to read her Patreon.

If you want the story from Carissa’s perspective, go seek it out.

Bullyville’s older content is equally dramatic.

Bullyville has certain states and cities he prefers to work within. Douglas County Nebraska, Lee County Florida, Several areas of Ohio, but rarely rarely Texas. However, Danesh does a lot of cases in Texas. He also covers cases in Douglas County Nebraska and Lee Counnty Florida.

Bullyville explains why this is in the Wired article quoted below, in short, it is because you cannot stalk somone in the same state because the police do not care. He stalks people in Nebraska/Florida/Ohio, because he lives in Texas. Danesh does not stalk people in PA as a rule, but he broke that rule recently.

James McGibney, in the below quote talks about a man he wants to kill. That man was later stabbed to death. McGibney celebrated the death online on many platforms,

“If he came within 100 feet of me I would not hesitate to shoot him,” McGibney says. “Even at 1,000 feet he’s close enough. “He made a post on his blog, which got shut down by WordPress: ‘Who wants to murder James McGibney and his wife?’ and there’s pictures of me and my children,” McGibney says. “But when you go to the police and say, ‘Another restraining order violation’, [they say] ‘Yeah, but he’s not doing it in California’. To really go after these people they have to be in the same state. And that’s a huge problem, because if I’m going to stalk someone the lesson I’ve learned is stalk someone who’s in Florida. I don’t live in Florida: they can issue a warning, I don’t give a shit.”

Bullyville says allegedly a lot, in that spirit, everything I say here is my opinion, and alleged , except I can back up my reasoning with a lot of real evidence.

This is (alledgedly)the work of a very misogynistic cyber-PR firm that goes after “Cheaters,” and sluts, and whores, and other vulnerable women. #meow

James also targets men, only vulnerable ones, namely felons and ex-military.

These energy vampires:

Steal reputations.

Shatter lives.

A friend once told me what it was like for them when they dealt with the duo of Bullyville and That Danesh Guy,

“It almost made me cruel, too, because I was so crushed by how people treated me. I hate jealousy, drama, and chaos. I love peace, joy, and feeling good. I’ve never understood how people aren’t built that way. I felt broken by how others reacted to me, by the lies, by the coldness. And Everyone telling me to stay quiet- to not defend myself- only made it worse. Keeping silent didn’t take their power away; it gave them room to keep going. Years of that made me want to scream, just to correct the lies. Life is short, and we waste so much of it letting other people’s nonsense slow us down. That’s why I wanted to stand up to this guy. Not out of pettiness -but because what he does is wrong. He lies, he bullies, he profits off hate, and he does it because no one has stopped him. He needs to be held accountable by someone who actually can. My peace will come, and I’ll get my day.”

Do not dismiss my theories without taking in the full context. Context is king after all.

I’ve seen this pattern.

We have seen this pattern.

It is carved across multiple platforms, etched into years of court testimony, on social media a record of movements and behaviors kept not by one narrator, but by many.

We have different politics, economies, ideologies, different lands, genders, even eras of history.

You don’t have to like us, but please…

Listen to us.