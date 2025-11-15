Frank Oz’s Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) presented audiences with Lawrence Jamieson and Freddy Benson, two con men whose rivalry and eventual downfall lampooned aristocratic pretension. In the digital age, the archetypes of Jamieson and Benson can be reimagined through my least-favorite, yet terrifyingly controversial influencers, James McGibney (Bullyville) and Danesh Noshirvan (ThatDaneshGuy). Their antics- public shaming, lawsuits, and viral outrage- transform the Riviera’s jewel heists into TikTok “take-down” playlists and subpoenas.

The film opens to Lawrence Jamieson, the more sophisticated and experienced conman marking ‘Fannie from Omaha,’ who is one of the many women Jamieson targets in the narrative. She is depicted as gullible, falling for the elaborate schemes and lies of the con artists for most of the story.

Naturally, she is the character I identify with the most.

This is Bullyville and Danesh conspiring together to Social engineering (security) by way of hacking and utilizing lawfare against Jennifer Couture. This is not a scared stalking victim; this is predatory behavior in my opinion.

The very next scene, Fannie from Omaha is swept into a one-on-one conversation with Jamieson’s lackey who tells her about his boss’s “powerful enemies.” Does this man have dangerous enemies?

Probably, but at this juncture, this move is part of the con, it lends urgency to the situation. At the point in the movie where this takes place, Jamieson is pretending to be a prince, the “prince” likely does not have a real enemy, as he is a made-up person, one that Jamieson is play-acting.

Much like James’s "#bullyhunter” character.

I like to imagine that if Fannie from Omaha ever realized her prince was a fabrication, she would become a force to be reckoned with.

Here Danesh shares the private 1:1 conversations he had with women. These are women Danesh had previously made assets through fear tactics. Danesh is sharing with Bullyville (a former revenge porn kingpin-by his own admission), his fellow conman lover, private conversations he had with a gaggle of women and girls. Who are these women? Jeniffer Couture’s closest girlfriends and family. Also, anyone who doesn’t like Couture, like ex friends/lovers and their new significant others, disgruntled former clients/employees/etc. Danesh’s lawyer reached out to my ex-husband recently, this is social engineering, and a clear and repeated pattern of public and private behavior.

In the movie, Jamieson often invents scenarios of danger or persecution to manipulate wealthy women into trusting him, giving him money, or feeling special for being his confidante. This character reminds me of Bullyville’s James McGibney, as the two men share similarities as figures who operate in worlds of reputation and manipulation.

Using the character of Jamieson as a satirical archetype of the “gentleman thief,” I would argue that McGibney embodies this same archetype, but in the digital age of call-out culture. McGibney thrives on deception, charm, and his elaborate (often fabricated) backstory.

Although Steve Martin’s character does pretend to be a veteran, I choose Jamieson to compare to McGibney due to his advanced age, and experience conning women.

Bullyville’s Dr. James McGibney poses as a figure of authority, in his A&E tv show, Bully Hunter James brags about his corporate job at Rosendin- yet holds onto the embellished bite of maintaining “powerful enemies;” presumably to elicit sympathy from the women he targets.

Both the character of Lawerance Jamieson and Dr. James McGibney exploit women by weaving melodramatic tales of danger and duty, and most importantly both con men rely on their carefully curated brand, social pretension, and performative activism rather than brute force. This comparison is best seen the article The digital vigilante taking on revenge porn, published by WIRED Feb 25, 2016. The author describes, in detail, how Dr. James McGibney performs his hypermasculine-victimhood-persona while picking at his eggs:

He sits with the straight back of a former member of the military and smiles often but – at certain moments, including when he’s making a point – there’s a fortitude to his demeanour. He glances at the doorway every so often, his back to the wall in the far corner. In his wallet is a licence issued by the state of California that empowers him to carry a concealed weapon, although he says he’s not packing heat today.

“If he came within 100 feet of me I would not hesitate to shoot him,” McGibney says. “Even at 1,000 feet he’s close enough. “He made a post on his blog, which got shut down by WordPress: ‘Who wants to murder James McGibney and his wife?’ and there’s pictures of me and my children,” McGibney says. “But when you go to the police and say, ‘Another restraining order violation’, [they say] ‘Yeah, but he’s not doing it in California’. To really go after these people they have to be in the same state. And that’s a huge problem, because if I’m going to stalk someone the lesson I’ve learned is stalk someone who’s in Florida. I don’t live in Florida: they can issue a warning, I don’t give a shit.”

The tone of this article was not exclusively “pro-James McGibney,” however, McGibney reposts this article regularly to maintain his narrative of having powerful enemies. The reality is that James stands accused of stalking and conning women in SWFL (myself included), and the man he fantasizes about killing in that quote WAS murdered in 2021, the homicide remains unsolved to this day.

“Ruprecht, do you want the genital cuff?”

Enter Freddy Benson, with an epic monologue on how men should be conning women out of money by way of personal principle. We have recast this character with McGibney’s long-time lover, and fellow conman, That Danesh Guy. Freddy Benson, like Danesh, both spin melodramatic sob stories to elicit sympathy.

Unlike Bullyville, That Danesh Guy relies on improvisation, slapstick, and emotional manipulation rather than refined strategy. Danesh, like Freddy Benson, is constantly undermining the polished cons of Lawrence Jamieson with chaotic energy and fart sounds.

McGibney utilizes women to assist in his cons, including his wife- who he keeps claiming people (myself included) are “doxxing” when in reality he is hacking OUR conversations (and wifi routers) and posting it all himself. Hence conning his marks to hate US and not listen to what WE have to say because he’s stalked us all. He posts our criminal records, our IP addresses, on Instagram with long captions that consist of completely fabricated weird accusations.

In the movie, Benson’s unserious archetype, through his impulsiveness, destabilizes the refined world of aristocratic cons at the center of the movie’s narrative. In our cyber-punk dystopian world of cancel culture- aka the Bullville and ThatDaneshGuy love story- this is seen when Noshirvan derails McGibney’s lawfare con by accruing over 60k in sanctions essentially ruining the lawsuit these men believed was the ultimate heist.

If Freddy Benson was written into a modern digital-age version of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, it is not a stretch to cast Danesh as the cacklesome character. Danesh meticulously crafted his grift online by self-styling himself as the ultimate “accountability” crusader, this is a man who built his personal and professional brand on doxxing perceived enemies online.

The TV Show is Bully Hunter on A&E I have embedded it in this article. The documentary never came to fruition, reading between the lines here I’d say that the project failed the “lawyers review” because of James’s tall tales of Joey Camp cannot be substantiated. “Your stuff is on deck,” this is a con, he is maintaining his ‘Bullyville’ persona, while subtly telling on himself to Danesh. Read this then read the first 102 pages of discovery. Later on, this pair of lovers #assncocks, attempt to extort SEVERAL of women by teasing that they were going to be on this TV show- that was a total flop- because it is scripted. Even the show is a lie- it’s part of the con.

That Danesh Guy’s followers are mostly middle-aged, white, leftist, midwestern women. These are often people who feel powerless against economic inequality, political chaos, and corporate exploitation. These women fund Noshirvan’s many crowdfunding ventures. These same women watch his content, which in turn makes him money.

This is another part to read- then start over at the beginning of the doc where Bullyville love bombs That Danesh Guy with promises of a job, then Bullyville pays him- but then he says there never was a job. Con. Bullyville only seems to be serious about helping Danesh (not just using him for content creation) around the page where Danesh offers James 1M if they pull the heist off.

Danesh’s content often frames targets as “bad actors.” For audiences who value social justice, this creates a moral narrative: the viewer is aligned with the righteous exposer, while the target becomes a symbol of oppression, privilege, or hypocrisy. Engaging with outrage online allows viewers to express aggression without direct personal risk. It’s a mediated form; just as Dirty Rotten Scoundrels turned con artistry into farce, Danesh’s content turns doxxing and litigation into spectacle. The absurdity, drama, and conflict are entertaining, even when framed as activism.

These DMs happened years ago. This docuseries was a carrot that Jame’s has promised a lot of people, but where is it?

Why would leftist women support such a man?

I believe that the appeal comes from being “mean to strangers” as an outlet for systemic rage, which fits into a broader tradition of ritualized scapegoating.

Historically, communities have found relief in punishing symbolic figures when larger systems feel immovable. In the digital age, cancel culture and doxxing become modern rituals of catharsis. Which, I believe, explains why his fan base cheers when Danesh publicly has targeted Jennifer Couture, or myself for that matter.

Now back to my rewriting the nostalgic classic, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels with my cyber punk twist.

In our world, the Riviera’s salons and casinos are replaced by Twitter feeds, TikTok trends, and viral hashtags.

Wealthy tourists become reputational targets; lawsuits replace jewels as the prize. Jamieson seduced with charm. McGibney and Noshirvan seduce audiences with outrage, inviting them to participate in collective shaming rituals. Unlike Jamieson and Benson’s competition, McGibney and Noshirvan thrive in collaboration. Together, they weaponize both law and mob, teaching each other how to amplify outrage while drafting intimidating legal threats.

Just as the heiress in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels flips the con, their targets often retaliate—through counter‑lawsuits, sanctions, or public exposure. The irony remains: the scoundrels are undone by their own tactics.

Still love bombing…

Court filings become slapstick props, subpoenas the new jewel heist.

The absurdity lies in watching legal documents treated like viral memes. Outrage becomes commodified, with audiences cheering as strangers are shamed. The satire highlights how moral crusades can mask entertainment.

Where Jamieson and Benson’s relationship was defined by rivalry, McGibney and Noshirvan’s partnership is one of complicity—bonded by the thrill of manipulation.

He is talking about the hacker group Anonymous. These two tried to get out of turning over these docs with more on the record cons and hijinks.

Bullyville and ThatDaneshGuy embody the digital vibes of Jamieson and Benson.

Their schemes, rooted in lawfare and cancel culture, satirize contemporary anxieties about reputation, litigation, and online morality. Just as Dirty Rotten Scoundrels mocked aristocratic gullibility, this modern pairing lampoons the fragility of digital reputations and the absurdity of outrage as entertainment.